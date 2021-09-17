Sex Education: Season Three Viewer Votes

Will Otis continue to grow in the third season of the Sex Education TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Sex Education is cancelled or renewed for season four. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the third season episodes of Sex Education here.

A British comedy-drama series on Netflix, the Sex Education TV show stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar and Jim Howick. Jason Isaacs, Dua Saleh, Indra Ové, and Jemima Kirke join for the third season. The show revolves around Otis Milburn (Butterfield), a socially awkward teenager who is ambivalent about sex — despite or because of his mother Jean (Anderson) being a sex therapist who is frank about all aspects of sexuality. In season three, Otis is having casual sex, Eric (Gatwa) and Adam (Swindells) are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee (Wood) discovers feminism, Jackson (Williams-Stirling) gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Sex Education TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Sex Education on Netflix should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season? Don’t forget to vote and share your thoughts below.