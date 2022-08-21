Pictionary: Syndicated Game Show Hosted by Jerry O’Connell Gets Premiere Date

Pictionary with host Jerry O’Connell has its premiere date. The revival of the popular syndicated game show will finally arrive on September 12th after a preview last summer.

The following was revealed about the return of Pictionary:

“Mattel’s “Pictionary,” hosted by Jerry O’Connell, is set to premiere nationally on September 12, 2022. After a successful test run last summer, the series rolls out nationwide as O’Connell hosts the family favorite game show, based on Mattel’s popular board game of quick sketches and hilarious guesses. The broadcast version of “Pictionary” will follow the same rules of at-home play. Celebrity captains, including Amanda Seales, Loni Love, Cristela Alonzo, Ross Mathews, Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Natalie Morales, and more, lead two teams of three as players draw clues for teammates to guess winning words or phrases. The 30-minute national daytime series is produced by Fox First Run as well as Bill’s Market and Television Production and distributed by CBS Media Ventures (CMV). The show will air on Fox-owned stations in major markets, among other stations nationwide. Click here to check local listings in your area. “It’s exhilarating to be part of such an iconic tradition and to bring this beloved franchise to the daytime landscape,” O’Connell said. “Growing up, this was a family favorite and something I continue to share with my kids today. It’s a great privilege to help expand the reach of the experience, engaging contestants and fans of the game on a national scale.” Arguably one of the busiest men in television, O’Connell adds “Pictionary” to a robust array of high-profile projects. He returns to host “The Talk” this fall and will host CBS’ reality romance adventure series, “The Real Love Boat,” premiering October 5th at 9 p.m. ET, with his wife, Rebecca Romijn.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of Pictionary this fall?