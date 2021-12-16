You Bet Your Life, 25 Words or Less, Dish Nation, Divorce Court: Syndicated Series Renewed for 2022-23 Season

Syndicated television on FOX is not losing any of its shows. FOX Corp. renewed You Bet Your Life, 25 Words or Less, Dish Nation, and Divorce Court through the 2022-23 season.

Stephen Brown, EVP of Programming for Fox Television Stations, said the following about their programming, per Deadline:

“Fox First Run’s main priority is to focus always on our audience first, by allowing them to appear, contribute, play and win. All of our programming, both present and in development, has two key elements–extensive interactivity and pure entertainment.”

You Bet Your Life premiered earlier this year on FOX stations across the country. Jay Leno returned to daily television by stepping into the role of host for the series with Kevin Eubanks returning to work with him. Groucho Marx hosted the original series.

25 Words or Less premiered in Fall 2019, and it is hosted by Meredith Viera. Dish Nation has been on the air for 10 years, and Divorce Court is the longest-running court show on television with 23 seasons on the air.

