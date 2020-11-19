25 Words or Less, Dish Nation, Divorce Court: TV Shows Renewed Through 2022-23

25 Words or Less, Dish Nation, and Divorce Court are not going anywhere. The daytime television shows, which air in syndication on FOX, have all been renewed for two more seasons, per Deadline. This means fans will watch the shows weekdays through 2022-23.

25 Words or Less, features Meredith Vieira, and it entered syndication in Fall 2019. Dish Nation premiered in 2011, and Divorce Court is now in its 22nd season.

Stephen Brown, Fox stations programming chief, said that the three shows were “reliably strong, feel good programming.” The three shows will be joined by You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno.

What do you think? Are you a fan of 25 Words or Less, Dish Nation, and Divorce Court on FOX? Will you continue to watch them daily?