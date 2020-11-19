Letterkenny: Season Nine Coming to Hulu in December

Letterkenny is coming back to Hulu in December. The series has been renewed for a ninth season, and all seven new episodes will premiere on the streaming service at once. A trailer has also been released for the new season of the Canadian comedy. The series follows Wayne (Jared Keeso) and his pals.

Hulu revealed the following about the new season of Letterkenny in a press release:

“LETTERKENNY kicks off post-fight with Dierks (Tyler Hynes), and the Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players attend an American Buck and Doe. Katy () takes her scorched earth dating strategy back to Letterkenny and Gail (Lisa Codrington) gets some action of her own. Meanwhile, The Hockey Players learn about Judaism and the whole town gets really into sleepover activities like movies, board games, and girl talk. Then, a competing restaurant opens in Letterkenny and Tanis (Tiio Horn) starts her own energy drink.”

Check out the trailer for season nine of Letterkenny below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Letterkenny? Will you watch season nine on Hulu?