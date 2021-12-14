The Dr. Oz Show: Syndicated Series Ending, to Be Replaced by The Good Dish in January

The Dr. Oz Show is ending in January. Originally renewed through mid-2023, the network is ending now due to Mesmet Oz’s running for Senate in Pennsylvania. The last show airs on January 14th.

Starting January 17th, The Good Dish will launch and air in The Dr. Oz Show’s time slot in markets across the country. The series is an expansion to the weekly segment from the series. Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons, and Jamika Pessoa host the series.

Per Deadline, Zack Hernandez, SVP and General Sales Manager, U.S. Syndication Sales at Sony Pictures Television, said the following about the series:

“Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail, and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on The Dr. Oz Show for years. We have long believed The Good Dish would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country.”

What do you think? Are you sad to see The Dr. Oz Show end? Do you plan to watch The Good Dish?