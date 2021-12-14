Gotham Knights: The CW Developing New Series from Batwoman Team

Gotham Knights is being developed for The CW. The series will come from the team behind Batwoman. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are working on the series for Berlanti Productions. The trio will write the series.

Per Deadline, The CW revealed the following about the plot:

“Gotham Knights is based on Gotham Knights characters from the DC comics created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.”

No additional details were released, but the project is in its early stages.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Gotham Knights if it lands on The CW?