Batwoman: Season Two; CW Series Not Recasting Ruby Rose Character

The crew behind Batwoman is not looking to recast the role of Kate Kane, who was played by Ruby Rose during season one of the series. She announced her departure after the season wrapped last month.

The plan is now to create an entirely new character to take on the role of Batwoman on The CW series. That comes from a casting call that was posted on the Batwoman reddit. The notice was later deleted, but a site managed to share the details, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The character is named Ryan Wilder, and she is described “likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

Batwoman aired its season one finale on May 17, and the series will return with season two in January 2021.

