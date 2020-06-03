Menu

Batwoman: Season Two; CW Series Not Recasting Ruby Rose Character

by Regina Avalos,

Batwoman TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

The crew behind Batwoman is not looking to recast the role of Kate Kane, who was played by Ruby Rose during season one of the series. She announced her departure after the season wrapped last month.

The plan is now to create an entirely new character to take on the role of Batwoman on The CW series. That comes from a casting call that was posted on the Batwoman reddit. The notice was later deleted, but a site managed to share the details, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The character is named Ryan Wilder, and she is described “likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

Batwoman aired its season one finale on May 17, and the series will return with season two in January 2021.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing this new character take on the Batwoman character?


3
Mike Tiefenbacher
Reader
Mike Tiefenbacher

I hesitate to say this because I hate to be one of those people who reacts to something they have yet to see, but if I do, it will be too late. Simply put: this is disgusting. Batwoman is NOT a drug runner. Batwoman is not a (potential) killer. I guess all this doesn’t make any difference and is fully excusable, simply because she’s gay like the actual character. Of the many things I dislike about the series itself, the strong, admirable character of Kate Kane (beyond what Ruby Rose brought to the role) was one of its positives–or would’ve… Read more »

June 3, 2020 1:11 pm
Brian
Reader
Brian

DUMB IDEA..I WON’T be Watching!

June 3, 2020 12:57 pm
Dave
Reader
Dave

No, I’m not looking forward to seeing this new character playing the new Batwoman. I think this is a bad idea. And I think they’re making an mistake. They should reconsider about recasting Kate Kane. Because I’d like to see the new actress playing the new Kate Kane/Batwoman in season 2.

June 3, 2020 11:58 am
