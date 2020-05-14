Batwoman, Superman & Lois: CW Reveals Plans for Next Arrowverse Crossover

The CW is planning another DC crossover. Recently, network boss Mark Pedowitz spoke with Deadline about plans for an upcoming corssover between Batwoman and Superman & Lois.

Now nearing the end of its first season, Batwoman stars Ruby Rose as Kate Kane (aka Batwoman), Bruce Wayne’s cousin and Gotham’s newest vigilante. Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as “the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist” and follows the couple as they “deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.”

During a recent interview, Pedowitz revealed The CW is planning a two-hour crossover between Batwoman and Superman & Lois for 2021. Production on Superman & Lois shut down because of the ongoing pandemic but is expected to resume sometime later this year.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Batwoman? Will you watch Superman & Lois?