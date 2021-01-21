Batwoman, Superman & Lois, Black Lightning: No CW Arrowverse Crossovers This Season

Fans of the Arrowverse on The CW will not be seeing a big crossover event this season. The network originally planned a crossover between Batwoman and Superman & Lois, with possible appearances by characters from Black Lightning or Supergirl, but that will not be happening – another victim of the pandemic.

Caroline Dries, the showrunner behind Batwoman, said the following about the cancelled plans, per TV Line:

“We’re not really able to cross over because physically, we can’t cross crews due to the fear of exposure to COVID. So if Supergirl weren’t ending this year, I would say there would be more of a possibility. But I’m afraid that at least this year, we’re not going to be able to tap into that dynamic.”

Javicia Leslie, the new woman behind the cowl on Batwoman, was also looking forward to a possible crossover. She said the following:

“I’m so heartbroken about the COVID situation because I know that it’s Black Lightning‘s last season, and I would have loved to do a crossover with them. Nafessa [Williams] and Jordan [Calloway] are really good friends of mine, and it would have been great to play with them and be superheroes all on the same show. That would have been epic.”

Superman & Lois (season one) and Black Lightning (season three) will premiere on February 23rd and February 8th, respectively. Batwoman premiered its second season on Sunday night on The CW. The sixth season of Supergirl has not been scheduled yet.

What do you think? Are you sad that there will not be an Arrowverse crossover on The CW this season?