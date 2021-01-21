The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Four; Production Resumes on Amazon Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is getting ready for its fourth season, which means production has now resumed on the Amazon Prime Video series. Filming was originally set to restart in New York during the summer months, but that did not happen due to the pandemic.

The series follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1950s housewife who becomes a stand-up comedian. Star Rachel Brosnahan shared a photo from the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on her Instagram account.

The pandemic will still have an impact on the series. Deadline revealed the following about filming of season four of the Amazon series:

“Series creator/executive producer Amy Sherman Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino have previously said that they will rely less on extras in Season 4 for safety reasons amid the pandemic and lean more on CGI to retain the rich visual feel of the show, known for employing hundreds of background performers in some scenes.”

A January premiere was originally planned for the fourth season but that obviously isn’t happening. A new target date has not yet been set.

