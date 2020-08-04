The Flash, DC’s Stargirl, Superman & Lois: CW Releases New Masked Posters to Promote 2021 Debuts

Superheroes from the DC Universe are showing off their latest masks. The CW released new posters featuring several of the superheroes from the Arrowverse. The Flash, DC’s Stargirl, Superman & Lois, Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl all have posters promoting mask-wearing COVID-19 safety.

Production on The CW shows is set to start later this month. The shows are all set to return in January 2021. Per Deadline, Supernatural has already had its cast return to the set to complete its final season. The final episodes will arrive this sometime this fall.

Check out the posters released featuring the Arrowverse characters below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of these CW shows? Will you watch the new seasons and shows once they premiere in 2021?