Has the Batwoman TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Batwoman, season three.



Airing on The CW television network, Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie, Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. The show is based on the DC Comics character and initially revolved around Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), a strong woman who never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante — Batwoman. In the second season, Ryan Wilder (Leslie) discovers Kate’s Batsuit and sees it as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of Gotham. Kate has gone missing and citizens of Gotham believe Batwoman has fled the city following a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Scott) and the Crows. Kate’s disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Tandy), Luke (Johnson), Mary (Kang) and even Alice (Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, “Bruce Wayne” (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city. It’s clear that Batwoman is needed.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Batwoman averages a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 659,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 42% in the demo and down by 34% in viewership. Find out how Batwoman stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



As of January 20, 2021, Batwoman has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will The CW cancel or renew Batwoman for season three? The CW has always had smaller ratings than the other networks and isn’t even carried in all parts of the country. The channel has focused on streaming and other sources of revenue for quite a while. Since Batwoman is connected to The CW’s other superhero shows and is linked to the Batman family of characters, I believe the series will be renewed for a third season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Batwoman cancellation or renewal news.



