Resident Alien: Season Four? Sci-Fi Series Unlikely to Return to Syfy

The future of Resident Alien is up in the air. The Syfy sci-fi series wrapped its third season early last month, and it has not yet been renewed for a fourth season. If the series does return, it is not likely to be on Syfy.

Starring Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen, the series follows what happens when an alien on a mission to kill all humans assimilates and makes his task more complicated.

Deadline revealed the following about the future of the Syfy series:

“I hear there are talks about Resident Alien moving from Syfy to NBCU cable sibling USA Network, which currently doesn’t have scripted originals besides Chucky, which it shares with Syfy. According to sources, a return to Syfy appears unlikely, so USA is Resident Alien‘s only feasible destination within NBCU, whose UCP division produces the adaptation of the comic book by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. But a potential Season 4 pickup by USA would come with a major budget reduction, as much as $500,000 an episode, which will be challenging, I hear.”

Chucky just wrapped its third season and has better numbers on USA Network.

