Silk: Spider Society: Plans for Marvel Series Cancelled at Prime Video and MGM+

Silk: Spider Society is not headed to the small screen, after all. The series, which was ordered in November 2022, was set for Prime Video and MGM+. However, according to THR, those plans have now been canceled.

The live-action series by Angela Kang was set to follow “Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk. The show was to be one of the first to feature a Korean-American superhero at its center.”

Sony is shopping the series to other outlets. The following was revealed about the difficulties the series had that led to its cancellation:

“Silk, which was formally announced in November 2022, was poised to reopen its writers room in January of this year after hitting pause for the Writers Guild of America strike. The delayed room re-opening — which triggered a warning for Amazon and Sony from the WGA — came after the studio and streamer used the strike to evaluate work that had already been completed for Silk.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Marvel comic book series? Did you want to see Silk on the small screen?