A League of Their Own: Season Three? Cancelled Prime Video Series Could Survive

A League of Their Own could continue beyond its upcoming second and final season of four episodes. Vernon Sanders, the head of Amazon Studios Television, recently spoke about the series and said there’s a chance that season two might not be the end.

Starring Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, Dale Dickey, the series is inspired by the Penny Marshall movie of the same name. Created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, the show’s story follows the women’s baseball league during World War II.

Sanders said the following about A League of Their Own, per The Wrap:

“I’m one of those people that believes that if magic happens and we get a great response, this doesn’t necessarily have to be the end. It will totally depend on how it performs and how the cast and creators all decide they want to revisit it if they do. So let’s hope we get that big audience. Doing a big ensemble period piece, at the scale and level of Season One was both really gratifying but challenging. And we had a conversation with the producers about how can we bring that back but do it in a way that perhaps was a little more cost-constrained. And the producers came back to us and said, ‘What if we did it as a limited series?’ And we jumped at the chance and they’ve arced out something that we think is really dynamic. So I think the proof will be in the pudding.”

Prime Video will announce a premiere date for A League of Their Own season two at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Prime Video series? Would you watch a third season?