Grantchester: Season Nine Renewal; Tom Brittney Leaving PBS Mystery Series, Who Will Replace Him?

Grantchester is returning for more but will soon be without one of its stars. The British detective series has been renewed for a ninth season, but those will be the final installments for star Tom Brittney (above). Production on season nine of the ITV and PBS series has just begun in the UK.

Brittney has played Reverend Will Davenport since he joined the series in the fourth season. The series’ lead spot was previously held by James Norton as Reverend Sidney Chambers. Taking Britteny’s place will be Rishi Nair as Vicar Alphy Kotteram.

Robson Green, Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, Nick Brimble, Kacey Ainsworth, Skye Lucia Degruttola, Oliver Dimsdale, Charlotte Ritchie, Bradley Hall, and Melissa Johns also star in the series which is based on short stories by James Runcie. The stories follow vicars who find a sideline in sleuthing with the help of Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Green).

PBS revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

As filming gets underway on the ninth season of the hit MASTERPIECE and ITV show, Grantchester, lead actor Tom Brittney has confirmed that Season 9 will be his last.

Tom, who has played the much-loved character Reverend Will Davenport since 2019, is stepping back from his role to focus on new projects. But as one door closes, another one opens and the village welcomes Rishi Nair (Hollyoaks, Count Abdulla) as the charismatic vicar, Alphy Kotteram.

Grantchester is a Co-Production of Kudos and MASTERPIECE for ITV. It airs on MASTERPIECE on PBS in the U.S. and on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K.

Tom Brittney said, “I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family.”

Rishi Nair added, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester. The welcome and support I’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming. The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it. I’m really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that’s in store for him.”

Robson Green said, “I feel so blessed to be embarking once again on this thrilling journey with the beloved series, Grantchester. The anticipation is palpable however, amid the exhilaration, a tinge of sadness lingers for all of us as we are bidding farewell to my close friend and remarkable actor Tom Brittney, whose portrayal of the charismatic Will Davenport will be sorely missed. Yet, we are all delighted in welcoming the incredibly talented Rishi Nair to the Grantchester family! With his exceptional skills and magnetic presence, I have no doubt that Rishi will be captivating the hearts of millions not only in the UK but also across the globe.”

Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Executive Producer for Kudos, commented, “It’s the end of an era as we say an emotional farewell to Tom Brittney. He’s been extraordinary in the past five series, and we’ll miss him very much. But audiences can look forward to a new and fantastically entertaining chapter as we welcome Rishi Nair to the series. Alphy Kotteram is charismatic, witty and will give Geordie a run for his money. I think the audience will love our new addition.”

MASTERPIECE Executive Producer Susanne Simpson added, “It’s so hard to say goodbye to Tom Brittney, who has become a beloved member of the Grantchester ensemble. Fortunately for MASTERPIECE and the show’s devoted audience, Rishi Nair is terrific as Alphy Kotteram, a character who we know will quickly become a fan favorite.”

In Season 9, it’s 1961 and life is good for Will and Geordie. The families are always together, from Sunday lunches to planning summer holidays and with honorary grandparents Mrs. C and Jack, and adopted uncles Daniel and Leonard, it’s one big happy family! But when Will is approached with a life changing offer, can he leave Grantchester, and Geordie behind?

As Geordie struggles with personal loss and ever-growing family conflict between Cathy and teenage daughter, Esme he has no one to turn to. But when he arrests an intruder breaking into the Vicarage, he may find his days of working with a Vicar are not over.

Reverend Alphy Kotteram has an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations. But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away.

From deadly circuses, abandoned babies, and hostile historians to vanishing valets and murderous satirists. Together, Geordie and Alphy witness first-hand how religion can be corrupted, but also how faith, love and friendship can offer hope – and renewal.

Robson Green returns alongside Charlotte Ritchie as Bonnie, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.