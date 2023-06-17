Ridley, D.I. Ray, Endeavour, Grantchester: PBS Teases Premieres for New and Returning Summer Series

PBS has its summer mapped out, and the network is teasing what is coming out in the weeks ahead. Fans have a lot to see with the ninth and final season of Endeavour arriving tomorrow night. Also arriving this summer are Ridley, D.I. Ray, and season eight of Grantchester.

PBS revealed more about what fans will see in a press release.

“This summer, PBS’s Drama pipeline is heating up with new premieres and the long-awaited return of MASTERPIECE favorites. Beginning in June, the new series RIDLEY is putting a unique spin on the classic crime-solving drama, inspired by real-life former detectives, and starring Adrian Dunbar as the retired charismatic Detective Inspector. Then, PBS welcomes back ENDEAVOUR ON MASTERPIECE for the gripping final season, which will also see a few familiar faces return from the show’s past eight seasons. July brings an explosive new season of the popular series GRANTCHESTER ON MASTERPIECE, in an exploration of faith, forgiveness, and redemption, followed by the debut of new mystery thriller D.I. RAY, starring Parminder Nagra, as a policewoman assigned to investigate the death of a young Muslim man.

“We are excited to welcome new stories and faces to the PBS primetime lineup and it is a bittersweet moment having to say goodbye to the much-loved series ENDEAVOUR ON MASTERPIECE,” said Maria Bruno Ruiz, Vice President, Program Content Strategy and Scheduling at PBS. “PBS continues to be a destination for best-in-class stories that showcase intriguing mysteries, heartfelt connections, and most of all, drama!”

Below is the schedule of new summer dramas on PBS (check local listings). All titles are also available for streaming on pbs.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

RIDLEY

New Series Premieres: Sunday, June 18 – July 23, 8 p.m. ET

Retired Detective Inspector (D.I.) Alex Ridley is called back to advise on a complex and compelling murder case by his replacement and former protégé, D.I. Carol Farman. Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving, which served them so well in the past, but the investigation takes a dark and unexpected twist. Created by Paul Matthew Thompson, this thought-provoking original series is inspired by real-life retired detectives re-joining police forces in consultancy roles.

ENDEAVOUR ON MASTERPIECE (Season 9)

Final Season Premieres: Sunday, June 18 – July 2, 9 p.m. ET

The spinoff series inspired by Inspector Morse comes to a brilliant end as Shaun Evans as the young Morse and Roger Allam as his superior officer face intriguing new crimes including an unsolved case linked to the past. With characters from former seasons popping up in a grand finale, Morse must resolve his professional and romantic future.

GRANTCHESTER ON MASTERPIECE (Season 8)

New Season Premieres: Sunday, July 9 – August 6, 9 p.m. ET

GRANTCHESTER returns with Will happily married to Bonnie, and Geordie and Cathy content in their rebuilt relationship. But an accident and shocking announcements threaten the stability and happiness found by Grantchester’s vicar and police detective duo. Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption, this explosive season of GRANTCHESTER tests the limits of Will and Geordie.

D.I. RAY

New Series Premieres: Sunday, July 9 – July 30, 10 p.m. ET

When D.I. Rachita Ray, a British-Asian police officer new to homicide, is assigned to investigate the suspected honor killing of a young Muslim man, she quickly realizes the suspects can’t be guilty. The evidence against the two brothers from a British Hindu family is flimsy at best. Her attempts at conveying this to her superiors and colleagues are ignored. Hidden biases and a keenness to wrap the case up mean no one is listening to her until her probing leads the team to a much more sinister crime. In this four-part drama, D.I. Ray goes on a journey that sees her uncover a complex web of deceit within organized crime while laying bare the wounds deep within herself that she has spent a lifetime ignoring.”