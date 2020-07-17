Menu

Grantchester: Season Six Renewal for PBS and ITV Series

by Jessica Pena,

Grantchester TV show on PBS: (canceled or renewed?)

Grantchester isn’t going away anytime soon. Deadline reports the PBS and ITV TV show has been renewed for a sixth season.

Set in the 1950s, the crime drama follows the unlikely pairing of a detective (Robson Green) and a vicar (Tom Brittney) as they solve crimes in the small English village of Grantchester. The cast also includes Tessa Peake-Jones, Al Weaver, Kacey Ainsworth, and Felix Scott.

On Instagram, Grantchester stars Robson Green and Tom Brittney announced the TV show will return to PBS and ITV for a sixth season. The show’s season five finale debuts on PBS this Sunday, July 19th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. 

See the season six renewal announcement below:

Linda
Reader
Linda

Yes I am thrilled it is coming back for Season Six.

July 17, 2020
