A League of Their Own: Season Two; Prime Video Baseball Series Reportedly Renewed for Four Final Episodes

A League of Their Own is returning to Prime Video for what may be its final season. The series has reportedly been renewed for an abbreviated second and final season of four episodes, per THR. However, one of the show’s creators, Will Graham, revealed that the renewal news is a leak and the series could continue beyond season two if enough people watch the new episodes.

Starring Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, Dale Dickey, the first eight-episode season aired on in August 2022.

The series is a retelling of Penny Marshall’s film about the women’s baseball league during World War II. The series features “stories of queer players from the league, and … also examines the plight of Black women who were not permitted to join the league and were part of another contingent of teams that traveled the country.”

Graham said the following on Twitter:

Just to answer the questions: The stuff that came out today is a leak and it isn’t official, which is why we aren’t saying anything. So if you want to see more episodes or more seasons of this show, now is your moment. People are listening. — Will Graham (@WillWGraham) March 14, 2023

A premiere date for A League of Their Own season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of this series on Prime Video? Are you hoping that the show isn’t cancelled and continues for a third season?