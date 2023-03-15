Dancing with the Stars: Mark Ballas Retires from Disney+ Competition Series After 20 Seasons

Dancing with the Stars is losing another one of its pro dancers. Mark Ballas announced his retirement from the Disney+ series at the last stop of the Dancing with the Stars Live 2023 tour. Ballas has won the dance competition series three times, most recently in season 31 with his celebrity partner Charli D’Amelio.

The dancing competition series aired for 30 seasons on ABC before moving to Disney+ last year. It has already been renewed for a 32nd season. Len Goodman announced his departure from the series in November.

Per Deadline, Ballas told attendees of the traveling stage show:

“I’ve done 20 seasons now. I started this journey when I was 21, 22 and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans — you guys are the best fans. My mom is here tonight. My dad is here tonight. My wife is here tonight. My wife’s mom and dad are here tonight. I just want to finish by saying, this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance. I had the best time ever this season. And this dance is a great way to finish it off,” he said, before offering fans some hope. I’m not saying this is the end. I’m just saying this is the last time I’ll be dancing with a partner.”

It sounds like Ballas is leaving the door open to possibly returning as a guest dancer or as a judge.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dancing with the Stars? Are you surprised by Ballas’ exit from the competition series?