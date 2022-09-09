Dancing with the Stars: Season 31 Celebrities and Dancers Announced by Disney+



Disney+ has announced the participants for the upcoming 31st season of Dancing with the Stars. Debuting on Monday, September 19th at 8:00 PM, this will be the first year that the competition will be released as an exclusive for the streaming service and won’t be airing on ABC.

The celebrities and their dancing partners for season 31 are actor Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach; actress Selma Blair and Sasha Farber; comedian Wayne Brady and Witney Carson; weather anchor Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke; TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas; reality star Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev; country singer Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten; actor Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater; deaf actor Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart; reality star Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov; reality star Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki; actress Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel; actor Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd; drag queen Shangela and Gleb Savchenko; singer Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong; and Bachelorette Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Tyra Banks is returning as host and will be joined by America’s Funniest Home Videos host Alfonso Ribeiro. The dancing teams will be scored by returning judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Here are some additional details about the contestants and the upcoming season:

BURBANK, Calif. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Today, Disney+ announced the “Dancing with the Stars” season 31 celebrity cast and their professional dancing partners, while live in studio on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” The series, hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and new co-host, actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro, returns to the ballroom with a lineup of celebrities including a platinum recording artist, a Real Housewife, a Bachelorette and a drag queen superstar, to name a few. The cast joins Charli and Heidi D’Amelio for season 31, both of whom were previously announced live on “Good Morning America.” The new celebrity cast will learn some new twists, tricks and kicks as the live show begins Monday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT, only on Disney+.

Fan-favorite pro dancing partners Mark Ballas and Louis van Amstel make a long-awaited return to the ballroom.

The “Good Morning America” cast reveal for “Dancing with the Stars” will be available for replay on Disney+ beginning at 9 a.m. PDT today.

As announced this morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the celebrities and professional dancers heading to the ballroom this season (in alphabetical order) are as follows:

Celebrities and Professional Dancers:

Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach

Movie star Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber

Comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson

Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion, with partner Cheryl Burke

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio with partner Mark Ballas

Heidi D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”) with partner Artem Chigvintsev

Country star Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten

TV star Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater

Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning “CODA”) with partner Britt Stewart

Teresa Giudice (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”) with partner Pasha Pashkov

Vinny Guadagnino (“Jersey Shore”) with partner Koko Iwasaki

“Charlie’s Angels” star Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis van Amstel

Jason Lewis (“Sex and the City”) with partner Peta Murgatroyd

Drag queen superstar Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko

Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong

Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”) with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC, “Dancing with the Stars” moves to its new home on Disney+, premiering exclusively in the U.S. and Canada this fall, and making “Dancing with the Stars” the first live series to debut on the streaming service.

“Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

JOSEPH BAENA – A native of Los Angeles, California, Joseph Baena is a fitness model and actor. He is known for his film work in “Called To Duty: The Last Airshow,” “Terminator 2 remake with Joseph Baena: Bad to the Bone,” “Encounters” and “Bully High.”

SELMA BLAIR – Throughout her diverse career, Selma Blair has been one of the most versatile and exciting actresses on screen. Blair’s film career began with her comedic roles in pop-culture classics “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde” and has since worked with an array of esteemed directors, including Guillermo del Toro and Todd Solodnz. In 2017, she was named one of Time Magazine’s People of The Year as one of their Silence Breakers.

Recently, Blair released her first memoir to critical acclaim, The New York Times Bestseller, “Mean Baby.” Over the course of the beautiful and, at times, devastating memoir, she lays bare her addiction to alcohol, her devotion to her brilliant and complicated mother, and the moments she flirted with death. There is brutal violence, passionate love, true friendship, the gift of motherhood, and, finally, the surprising salvation of a multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Blair was most recently seen on screen as the subject of the documentary, “ Introducing, Selma Blair,” which premiered to rave reviews at the 2021 SXSW Festival, where the feature won the Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling. The film also won the New York Women in Film & Television Documentary Award at the Hamptons Film Festival and received three Critics Choice Documentary Award nominations, including Best Documentary Feature and Blair won for Most Compelling Subject of a Documentary. The Hollywood Reporter “Raising Our Voices” awarded the film with the Outstanding Achievement in Documentary Filmmaking. The film, which chronicles Blair’s intimate and raw journey with multiple sclerosis and her stem cell transplant is currently streaming on the Discovery+ after its initial theatrical run.

In 1999, Blair played the role of Cecile Caldwell, opposite Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar, in “Cruel Intentions” for director Roger Kumble. She then reunited with the director for “ The Sweetest Thing,” opposite Cameron Diaz and Christina Applegate.

On television, Blair was recently seen co-starring as Kris Jenner in FX’s “The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story” for Ryan Murphy.

Blair recently entered the beauty space as chief creative officer of Guide Beauty, a multi-award-winning cosmetics company that is expanding the culture of inclusion in the beauty industry by using Universal Design to create tools and products that make the application of makeup easier and more accessible to all.

For her advocacy, Blair was honored with the Equity in Entertainment award by The Hollywood Reporter.

WAYNE BRADY – Multiple Emmy Award-winning and Grammy Award- nominated Wayne Brady has made his mark on stage and screen as an actor, producer, singer, dancer, songwriter, and television personality.

A true multi-hyphenate, Brady’s career path and personal life journey, has helped him see the world in a unique way. His aspirations have always gone beyond solely starring in various entertainment projects, and under his Makin’ It Up Productions banner, he’s set out to create new content across different platforms that showcase innovation and inclusivity in fun and powerful ways.

A five-time Emmy winner (the first to win Daytime and Primetime awards in two consecutive years), Brady has an impressive TV resume including Whose Line Is It Anyway? The Masked Singer, Black Lighting, The Good Fight and the upcoming American Gigolo– each spotlighting different aspects of his immense talent.

In addition to being a force in front of the camera, Brady is heavily active behind the scenes wearing the hats of host & executive producer for Let’s Make A Deal, Game of Talents and Comedy IQ, which he also co-created. All of this following on the heels of the success of his award-winning daytime talk show The Wayne Brady Show.

Long an accomplished singer and performer, Brady’s musical acumen has always been a personal passion and he used that as fuel to help win the second season of The Masked Singer. Off his victory, Brady dropped a brand-new original single, entitled “Flirtin’ w/ Forever,” which quickly climbed the streaming charts, as well as an accompanying music video.

Brady has also triumphed on-stage started with his Broadway debut starring as legal showman ‘Billy Flynn’ in the long-running hit musical, “Chicago.” Soon after Brady starred as the ground-breaking character ‘Lola’ in “Kinky Boots,” Broadway’s Tony Award- winning Best Musical, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein. Brady would later assume his biggest theatrical role to date headlining as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the Chicago production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award- winning juggernaut “Hamilton.”

Recently Brady returned to Broadway as part of Freestyle Love Supreme working with the production team of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale. The unique show combines the fusion of hip hop, improv, and comedy which won it a special Tony Award for its innovation and contributions to the world of theater. Earlier this year he announced he will again partner with the Freestyle Love Supreme team as well as Speechless to create “FLS+,” a new company committed to making improv globally accessible.

SAM CHAMPION – Sam Champion started at Eyewitness News in 1988 as the weekend and 5 p.m. weather anchor, eventually becoming the main weather anchor for the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts. In 2006, he became the weather anchor for “Good Morning America.” In his capacity as weather editor, he also built ABC News’ Weather, Climate and Environment Unit, and oversaw all weather, climate and environmental coverage and content on all ABC platforms. In 2012, Champion became the managing editor of the Weather Channel, where he created and hosted AMHQ, a four-hour morning show, and 23.5, a climate and science interview program in primetime. He received a Peabody Award for his “Sandy Coverage” and has won four Emmys. Champion returned home to WABC in 2019, when he became the weather anchor for Eyewitness News “This Morning.”

CHARLI D’AMELIO – Charli D’Amelio is a digital superstar, crowned “the reigning queen of TikTok,” by The New York Times. She was the first on the platform to hit 100 million followers and is the current leading female TikTok creator. Charli was named one of YouTube’s Top 10 Breakout Creators of 2020. Her influence on social media has earned her coveted spots on lists such as Forbes 30 Under 30, Fortune’s 40 under 40, AdWeek’s 2020 Young Influentials and Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood Impact List in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Charli and her bubbly personality, combined with her impeccable dance skills and social media sensibility, have catapulted her to stardom by captivating the screens of teens and adults worldwide. Now, she is one of the most recognizable faces online, in print and on screen with her family’s new Hulu docuseries, “The D’Amelio Show.” A proud voice of her generation, who continues to use her platforms to create positive change, Charli is an advocate against cyberbullying and has partnered with organizations such as UNICEF to raise awareness on the negative effects cyberbullying can have on young adults. She added author to her resume when she released her first book, “Essentially Charli,” her official guide to staying positive and navigating social media. In May 2021, Charli and Dixie launched their own clothing brand, Social Tourist. She also has partnered with luxury brands Louis Vuitton and Prada. Charli can also be found on her new snapchat series, “Charli vs. Dixie,” where they go head-to-head in different competitions. Most recently, Charli launched her first-ever fragrance venture, Born Dreamer, available in ULTA.

HEIDI D’AMELIO – Heidi D’Amelio, maybe best known as mom to Dixie and Charli – two of the most popular names in social media today, but there is a lot more to juggling being a wife and mom than meets the eye. Heidi started her professional career as a model and fitness trainer, but when she met her husband, Marc, in NYC, she knew her dream of always wanting to be a mom was the path she wanted to take. The couple married, moved to Connecticut, and started their family where teaching her children about values, reputation and giving back to others became a central conversation for all four members even before the family skyrocketed to fame.

Utilizing her love for dance and a decade of practice, Heidi’s youngest daughter, Charli, started posting dances on the popular app TikTok and literally overnight became the most followed name on the platform. The family soon joined in and currently have a combined following of over 200 million. Heidi’s dedication to being a present but not overbearing mom has launched her own following of over 10 million and growing.

On top of being a full-time mom and overseeing her family’s demanding schedules, Heidi continues to pursue her passions which include health and wellness, fitness and philanthropy. Balancing personal and work life, and ensuring the internet is a safe place not only for her daughters but for other teens, is always her main priority. Heidi stars in the family’s docuseries, “The D’Amelio Show” (on which she serves as an executive producer), available on Hulu. Heidi has also made it a point to use her and her family’s platforms for good, raising awareness and donations for COVID-19, childhood cancer causes and natural disasters such as the hurricanes in her hometown of Louisiana.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER – Singer, songwriter, TV personality, fashion designer, beauty and lifestyle influencer/entrepreneur and two-time New York Times bestselling author, Jessie James Decker has emerged as a multiplatform juggernaut juggling fashion brands like her personally designed Kittenish line with three retail stores and growing, along with her television hosting duties. Signed to Warner Music Nashville, Decker’s passion for music has made the multitalented artist one of music’s true breakout firebrands. The singer’s authentic style immediately captivated listeners everywhere on her 2009 self-titled debut. She continued to keep it real with her second studio album, 2017’s “Southern Girl City Lights,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Now it’s onto a new musical chapter of growth and empowerment with “The Woman I’ve Become” EP, out now. Decker lives with her husband, retired NFL player Eric Decker, and their three children in Nashville, Tennessee.

TREVOR DONOVAN – Born in Mammoth Lakes, California, Trevor Donovan grew up skiing and snowboarding, and was on the U.S. teen ski team as a teenager. He is most known for his work as, fan-favorite Teddy Montgomery on the global pop-culture phenom “90210,” the show’s first and only LGBTQ+ character that was a series regular. Donovan also starred in History Channel’s epic miniseries “Texas Rising,” opposite Bill Paxton, Ray Liotta and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Donovan’s upcoming projects include the movie “Reagan,” as well as “Wolfhound,” “Aloha with Love,” “The Engagement Plot” and “Hot Water.”

His TV credits include recurring roles on “Sun Records,” “The Client List,” “Melissa & Joey,” “Awkward,” “NCIS” and “Lucifer.” As a leading man in romantic comedies, Donovan has starred in the following titles: “Strawberry Summer,” “Love on a Limb,” “Marry Me at Christmas,” “Snowcoming,” “Nostalgic Christmas,” “Love, Fall & Order,” “USS Christmas,” “Two For The Win,” “Nantucket Noel,” “Jingle Bell Princess,” “Aloha with Love,” “The Engagement Plot,” “Love Finds You in Charm,” “Runaway Romance,” “Prescription for Love” and “Love, Lost & Found.”

Donovan is also an author and has written three children’s books: “Love Always, Dogbert & Tito” and “Love Always, Dogbert’s Journey.” The third book is called “Love Always, Chance the Courageous.” Donovan’s “Love Always” series is inspired by real-life everyday experiences that have been shared with millions of devoted fans around the world via his social media channels. Donovan is a true renaissance man, aside from being proficient at most sports; he can play guitar, sing, earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design, is an active ambassador for Habitat for Humanity and the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice & Human Rights, a canine advocate, and started a nationwide anti-bullying program called Team Upstanders. Donovan resides in both Mammoth and Los Angeles, California.

DANIEL DURANT – Daniel Durant is best known for his starring role as Leo Rossi in “CODA,” a film that garnered three Oscars, including the top prize of Best Picture. Durant received numerous accolades for his role, including a Screen Actor’s Guild Award (Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture), Sundance Award (Best Ensemble), HCA Spotlight Award and the AFI Award for Best Ensemble. “CODA” was purchased by Apple TV for a record sum and showed both in theaters and on Apple TV+.

Durant has received numerous awards and recognition, including the 2016 Theatre Award (Outstanding 2016 Broadway Debut Performance), Broadway.com’s Top 10 Show-Stopping Performances of the 2015-2016 Broadway Season, Huffington Post’s Top 10 Best Theatrical Performances of 2015, Theatremania.com’s 12 Best Broadway Debuts of 2015 and a 2014 Robby Award nomination for Excellence in Theatre. He was also the 2014 Deaf Awareness Month Honoree for the City of Los Angeles, honoring his outstanding contributions to the arts and Deaf and Hard of Hearing Communities of Los Angeles.

TERESA GIUDICE – A graduate of Berkeley College with a degree in fashion marketing and management, Teresa Giudice is an inspirational working mom. In addition to being on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she is a self-made entrepreneur who has launched her own line of bottled bellinis, Fabellini, and is a four-time New York Times bestselling author.

“Standing Strong,” her second memoir, Guidice chronicles her life since her release from prison and what it’s been like to weather difficult times as a single mother. With unparalleled honesty and courage, she opens up in “Standing Strong” in ways she never has before, showing her fans what it truly means to be a survivor. In her explosive and ultimately uplifting first-ever memoir, “Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again,” she offers a behind-the-scenes look at her marriage, rise to fame, the importance of her family, and the reality TV franchise that made her a household name.

She is a dynamic business woman who has showcased her business savvy by starring on NBC’s hit show “Celebrity Apprentice,” where she raised $70,000 for the charity NephCure. Most recently, Guidice has met and married her soulmate Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The two have bought a beautiful new home together,

VINNY GUADAGNINO – Vinny Guadagnino is one of the most recognized lifestyle personalities and digital influencers. He first rose to fame in 2009 on the MTV series “Jersey Shore,” which over its six-season run became the highest-rated series in the history of the network and a cultural phenomenon. During his time away from the shore, Guadagnino starred in series including “Guadagnino & Ma Eat America” on Food Network and “Joking Off” on MTV2. In 2018, the franchise returned as “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” and immediately recaptured the zeitgeist, breaking viewership records along the way. The reboot has become a huge hit and is currently airing its fifth season. In addition, Guadagnino has starred in MTV’s “Double Shot at Love” and “Revenge Prank,” with Pauly D. Guadagnino has a residency at the world-famous Chippendales Las Vegas, where he serves as the celebrity guest host throughout the year. Off-screen, Guadagnino is a two-time bestselling author. His most recent book, “The Keto Guido Cookbook: Delicious Recipes to Get Healthy and Look Great,” led to Guadagnino becoming one of the most known personalities in the Keto/Health and Wellness and fitness communities.

CHERYL LADD – Since her big break as one of the beloved “Charlie’s Angels,” Cheryl Ladd has enjoyed a career that has traversed television, film, Broadway and beyond. Cheryl currently stars in “A Cowgirl’s Song,” a new movie from Samuel Goldwyn Films. Cheryl was seen in the Lifetime Christmas movie “Christmas Unwrapped” as part of their It’s A Wonderful Lifetime event. She also guest starred on HBO’s “Ballers” and Showtime’s “Ray Donovan,” where she played a fouled mouth version of Vanna White. Next, she starred in FX’s “American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson” playing Linell Shapiro, the wife of Simpson’s defense attorney Robert Shapiro portrayed by John Travolta.

Ladd has also starred in the Hallmark Channel movie “Garage Sale Mysteries: The Wedding Dress” and the faith-based film “The Perfect Wave,” opposite Scott Eastwood. Her other credits include Ladd singing and dancing as ‘Mrs. Claus’ in the Disney musical “The Search For Santa Paws: Santa Pups 2,” as well as starring as an unhinged love interest to medical examiner ‘Ducky’ (David McCallum) on television’s #1 rated drama, “NCIS.” Ladd starred in the Warner Bros. feature film “Unforgettable” opposite Katherine Heigl, and in the indie feature “Camera Store” opposite John Larroquette and John Rhys-Davies.

Moving effortlessly between mediums has always been second nature for Ladd, and the seasoned performer demonstrated such versatility when she starred as ‘Annie Oakley’ in “Annie Get Your Gun!” on Broadway, realizing a lifelong dream.

JASON LEWIS – Jason Lewis has been entertaining audiences on stage and screen for over 20 years. He is recognized globally for his iconic role as Smith Jerrod, Samantha’s (Kim Cattrall) lovable, kind boyfriend on HBO’s groundbreaking comedy series “Sex and the City.” He reprised his role in both feature films, “Sex and the City” and “Sex and the City 2,” directed by Michael Patrick King. Since his breakout role, Lewis has successfully parlayed his stardom into a series of quality film and television roles. Most recently, he starred for two seasons on NBC’s supernatural drama series “Midnight, Texas.” Some of his television work includes recurring and guest star roles on ABC’s family drama series “Brothers & Sisters,” “House M.D.,” “Animal Kingdom,” “The Evidence,” “Six Degrees,” “CSI,” “CSI: Miami,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “Charmed.” In 2018, Lewis starred in the independent features “Half Magic” with Heather Graham and Angela Kinsey, and the western “Running Wild with Sharon Stone.” Other feature work includes psychological thriller “Mr. Brooks,” “The Jacket,” “The Death and Life of Bobby Z,” ”The Attic” and “The Pardon.” He also starred as the lead in Kenneth Lonergan’s world-renowned stage play “This Is Our Youth” for director Woody Harrelson. Lewis was born and raised in Southern California, and his first major break in entertainment was in fashion as a model. He quickly became one of the top male models and modeled in campaigns and on runways worldwide for some of the most luxurious houses, including Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and GUESS. In addition to acting, he is a passionate philanthropist and has supported many charities over the years. Currently, he is very active with nonprofit organization Best Buddies and has also previously worked with Habitat for Humanity.

SHANGELA – Currently the star of “We’re Here” on HBO (which just got picked up for a third season), Shangela is perhaps best known as one of the All Stars from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She was the first person to walk the carpet in drag at the Oscars for her supporting role in “A Star Is Born” and was recently ranked second on Vulture’s list of “America’s Most Powerful Drag Queens.” Other recent acting credits include shows such as “Lovecraft Country,” “Station 19,” “Katy Keene,” “2 Broke Girls,” etc.

JORDIN SPARKS – Jordin Sparks is a GRAMMY-nominated, multiplatinum singer/songwriter and actress who won season six of “American Idol” during one of the show’s highest-rated seasons. She garnered worldwide attention as the youngest winner, just 17 years old.

Her self-titled debut went platinum, selling over 2 million copies worldwide. The first three singles of “Jordin Sparks” went top five, and the album’s second single, “No Air,” sold four million digital downloads. “No Air” has the distinction of being the third highest-selling single by any “American Idol” contestant and is listed No. 27 in Billboard’s Top 40 Biggest Duets of All Time. Sparks’ second release, “Battlefield,” debuted on the Billboard Album chart at No. 7. Cumulatively, Sparks’ popular singles have sold over 10 million digital tracks in the U.S.

Today, when she is not hard at work on her next album (slated for release this year), she enjoys spending time with her family, husband Dana Isaiah and their son, DJ.

GABBY WINDEY – Gabby Windey is an American television personality who most recently appeared on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” alongside Rachel Recchia as one-half of the series’ first-ever co-lead season! Prior to that, she appeared on season 26 of ABC’s “The Bachelor.” Windey is much more than meets the eye. Not only is she beautiful, but she also has a quick wit, substance, emotional depth and a wealth of lived experiences. Windey worked throughout the pandemic as an ICU nurse at the University of Colorado Hospital, and before that she was a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, with her beloved goldendoodle, Leonardo.