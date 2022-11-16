Dancing with the Stars: Season 31; Judge Len Goodman Departs Disney+ Series Next Week

Dancing with the Stars is losing one of its judges. Len Goodman is departing the dance competition season at the end of this season – the finale airs next week. A new judge will join Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough next season. Goodman has been on the series since season one of the then ABC series. He also had judging duties on Britain’s Strictly Come Dancing between 2004 and 2016.

Per Variety, Goodman revealed his departure with an announcement on Monday night’s broadcast. He said the following about exiting the Disney+Disney+ series:

“This will be my last season judging ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ I’ve been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me and look forward so much to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.”

Dancing with the Stars moved from ABC to Disney+ after 30 seasons. Goodman did appear less in the series in previous seasons due to travel restrictions related to the pandemic.

