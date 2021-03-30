Dancing with the Stars: Season 30; ABC TV Series Renewed for 2021-22

ABC’s dance card isn’t full yet. The alphabet network has renewed the Dancing with the Stars TV series for a 30th season which will air as part of the 2021-22 broadcast season.

A competitive reality TV series, Dancing with the Stars is hosted by Tyra Banks (who replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in season 29). Judges Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Len Goodman (who participated remotely from the UK last year) are also expected to return. Celebrities who competed in cycle 29 were Monica Aldama, Carole Baskin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Vernon Davis, Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, AJ McLean, Jeannie Mai, Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly, Nev Schulman, Charles Oakley, Chrishell Stause, and Johnny Weir. Professional dancers include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

The 29th season of Dancing with the Stars averaged a 0.95 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.19 million viewers. Compared to season 28, that’s up by 11% in the demo (and down by 8% in viewership.

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars is expected to begin airing in the fall. An exact date, contestants, and dance pro partners will be released at a later date.

