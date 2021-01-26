Snowpiercer: Season Two Ratings

We don’t have to worry about the Snowpiercer TV show being cancelled in the immediate future since TNT has already renewed the series for a third season. Will the second season ratings live up to the channel’s expectations? Will year three be the end? Stay tuned.

A post-apocalyptic science-fiction thriller series, Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the series centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, Snowpiercer, that circles the globe with 1,001 cars. Snowpiercer’s formidable and powerful Head of Hospitality is Melanie Cavill (Connelly) while Andre Layton (Diggs) is the world’s only surviving homicide detective and the one who leads those locked in the train’s “Tail”. There’s a revolution and Layton emerges as the survivors’ new leader. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford (Bean), who has a new train, new technology, and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Snowpiercer on TNT averaged a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.25 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



