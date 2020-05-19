Vulture Watch

What's This TV Show About?

Airing on the TNT cable channel, Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Jaylin Fletcher, Mike O’Malley, and Steven Ogg. Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the series centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, Snowpiercer, that circles the globe with 1,001 cars. Snowpiercer’s formidable Head of Hospitality is Melanie Cavill (Connell). She wields political power and has access to the very top. Meanwhile, Andre Layton (Diggs) has spent almost seven years locked in the train’s “Tail”. He’s a leader to his people and a revolutionary to the core. He also happens to be the world’s only surviving homicide detective, so he is brought uptrain to solve a murder that could upend life on Snowpiercer. Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out in this adaptation of the graphic novel and the 2013 film from Bong Joon-ho.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Snowpiercer averages a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.94 million viewers. Find out how Snowpiercer stacks up against other TNT TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Snowpiercer has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if TNT will cancel or renew Snowpiercer for season two. The cable channel has already renewed the series so, for now, viewers can sit back and enjoy the ride. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Snowpiercer cancellation or renewal news.



