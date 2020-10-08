Snowpiercer: Season Two Premiere Date Announced for TNT Series (Video)

The Snowpiercer train keeps chugging along. TNT has announced that the second season of the sci-fi thriller series will premiere on Monday, January 25th, at 9:00 PM. Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World) will join the cast which includes Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg.

The news was announced at the show’s New York Comic Con Metaverse panel earlier today. Below, you can watch the Snowpiercer panel and a second season teaser, as well as read more about season two in the press release.

TNT’s SNOWPIERCER Returns for Season 2 on January 25

Cable’s #1 New Drama Series Starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs Adds Sean Bean and Rowan Blanchard to the Cast

Season One Will Be Available on January 1 on HBO Max

LOS ANGELES – October 8, 2020 – TNT announced today during its New York Comic Con panel that season two of its top-rated, post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller Snowpiercer will premiere on Monday, January 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World) join the cast alongside Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. Viewers can catch up on season one on January 1 on HBO Max.

The first season of Snowpiercer debuted as the #1 new cable entertainment program in May with 3.3 million total viewers across TNT and TBS and remains cable’s #1 new drama series in 2020. The series premiere marked TNT’s largest premiere since The Alienist in 2018, and the show has reached 32 million viewers to date across TNT’s linear and digital platforms.

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Snowpiercer stars Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Grammy® and Tony® Award winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World), Emmy® nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper’s Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead).

Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

