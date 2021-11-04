Snowpiercer: Season Three; 2022 Premiere Date Revealed for TNT Drama Series

The train is returning to TNT. It’s been announced that the third season of the Snowpiercer TV series will launch on Monday, January 24th. The show has already been renewed for a fourth year.

Season two of Snowpiercer starred Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. A dystopian drama, the story is set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. The series centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, Snowpiercer, that circles the globe with more than a thousand cars.

TNT briefly teased what’s to come in season three in a press release:

The third season of “Snowpiercer” will premiere on TNT on Monday, January 24. At the end of “Snowpiercer” season two, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice’s compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters. Josie (Katie McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars. Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small 10 car “pirate train” in search of Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization; while back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, awaiting Layton’s return. “Snowpiercer” is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

