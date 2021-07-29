Snowpiercer: Season Four; TNT Series Gets Early Renewal Set as Third Season Production Wraps (Watch)

TNT is going to keep this train chugging along. The cast and crew of the Snowpiercer TV show have just wrapped production on season three of the popular cable drama and TNT has now announced that the series has been renewed for a fourth year. Season three is expected to debut in early 2022.

Here’s the renewal announcement from TNT:

TNT’s Top Cable Drama Series “Snowpiercer” Wraps Production on Season Three with Renewal Announcement for a Fourth Season

LOS ANGELES – July 29, 2021 – TNT’s just celebrated the wrap of season three production on its hit drama series “Snowpiercer” with the announcement of a season four pickup. Produced by Tomorrow Studios, “Snowpiercer” seasons one and two are currently available to binge on the TNT app, with season three set to premiere on TNT early next year.

“Snowpiercer” premiered as the #1 new scripted drama on all of ad-supported cable in 2020. The second season reached 21 million viewers across linear and digital in L+7 viewing, ranking as a Top 5 cable drama.

“‘Snowpiercer’ has been an incredibly successful series for us that continues to capture the imagination of viewers, grow audience and maintain strong ratings,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “All of our seasons embark on an emotional, unexpected ride and the well-plotted storylines will continue to evolve and remain relevant to audiences. We’re excited to keep the train running into season four.”

At the end of “Snowpiercer” season two, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice’s compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters. Josie (Katie McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars. With Layton in command of a 10-car “pirate train,” he and his team rushed to Breslauer Research Station to find Melanie (Jennifer Connelly).

Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small pirate train in search of Melanie (Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization, aided by a newfound survivor. Back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, foiled only by secret allies of Layton’s hidden on the train, committed to the cause.

Emmy(R) nominee Archie Panjabi and Chelsea Harris join the season three cast, with Mike O’Malley being elevated to a series regular. “Snowpiercer” season three also stars Oscar(R) winner Jennifer Connelly, Grammy(R) and Tony(R) Award winner Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy(R) nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg.

“Snowpiercer” is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

