Snowpiercer: Season Three Viewer Votes

Will Layton and his crew all survive the third season of the Snowpiercer TV show on TNT? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like Snowpiercer is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Snowpiercer here.

A TNT post-apocalyptic science-fiction thriller series, Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris, and Steven Ogg. Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the series centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, Snowpiercer, that circles the globe with hundreds of cars. In the second season, Layton (Diggs) and Ruth (Wright) were banished to Big Alice’s compost car and they plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Urbina) and Alexandra (Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to the train and rallied with their supporters. Josie (McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars. Season three picks up with Layton and his inner circle commanding a small 10 car “pirate train” in search of Melanie (Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization. Back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Bean) is consolidating power while he awaits Layton’s return.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Snowpiercer TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that Snowpiercer has been renewed for a fourth season on TNT? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.