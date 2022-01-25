Snowpiercer: Season Three Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Snowpiercer will be cancelled this time around since it’s already been renewed for a fourth season on TNT. Will that be the end of the show or, will the story continue? Stay tuned.

A post-apocalyptic science-fiction thriller series, Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris, and Steven Ogg. Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the series centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, Snowpiercer, that circles the globe with hundreds of cars. In the second season, Layton (Diggs) and Ruth (Wright) were banished to Big Alice’s compost car and they plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Urbina) and Alexandra (Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to the train and rallied with their supporters. Josie (McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars. Season three picks up with Layton and his inner circle commanding a small 10 car “pirate train” in search of Melanie (Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization. Back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Bean) is consolidating power while he awaits Layton’s return.

For comparisons: Season two of Snowpiercer on TNT averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 903,000 viewers.

