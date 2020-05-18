Network: TNT

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 17, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Jaylin Fletcher, Mike O’Malley, and Steven Ogg.

A post-apocalyptic science-fiction thriller series, Snowpiercer is based on the graphic novel series and the 2013 film from Bong Joon-ho.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, the series centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, Snowpiercer, that circles the globe with 1,001 cars.

Snowpiercer’s formidable Head of Hospitality is Melanie Cavill (Connell). She wields political power and has access to the very top. However, Melanie is haunted by her secrets and morality has become a moving target for her.

Meanwhile, Andre Layton (Diggs) has spent almost seven years locked in the train’s “Tail”. He’s a leader to his people and a revolutionary to the core. He also happens to be the world’s only surviving homicide detective, so he is brought uptrain to solve a murder that could upend life on Snowpiercer.

Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out in this adaptation.

