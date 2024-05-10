Network: TBS, The Roku Channel

Episodes: 20 (half-hour)

Seasons: Two

TV show dates: April 6, 2021 — January 19, 2024

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Nasim Pedrad, Ella Mika, Saba Homayoon, Paul Chahidi, Jake Ryan, and Alexa Loo.

TV show description:

A single-camera comedy series, the Chad TV show is created by writer/executive producer and showrunner Nasim Pedrad. The Iranian-American actress also stars in the title role.

The story follows a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy named Chad (Pedrad) as he navigates his first year of high school. His mission, like many high schoolers, is to become popular.

Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring the new dating life of his mother, Naz (Homayoon), and reconciling with his cultural identity.

Other characters include Chad’s younger sister, Niki (Mika); distant relative Hamid (Chachidi); Chad’s best friend, Peter (Ryan); and Denise (Loo), a classmate.

Series Finale:

Episode #20 — Class Trip

Elated to be able to join his classmates on their school trip to the Vancouver Aquarium, Chad sets his eyes on a big fish, his year-long crush, Mona; Peter and Denise coach Chad on how to finally express his feelings to Mona.

First aired: January 19, 2024.

What do you think? Do you like the Chad TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a third season?