Chad: Season Two; Comedy Series’ Return Cancelled by TBS

The second season of Chad has been delayed yet again. The TBS comedy series had been scheduled to return on April 11th but the premiere was rescheduled without explanation. On May 5th, the cable channel announced that Chad’s second season would launch today, July 11th. Somewhere along the way, those plans changed and it’s now been revealed that the cable channel has dropped the show permanently.

Created by writer/executive producer and co-showrunner Nasim Pedrad, the Chad TV show also stars the Iranian-American actress in the title role. Co-stars include Ella Mika, Saba Homayoon, Paul Chahidi, Jake Ryan, Alexa Loo, Thomas Barbusca, and Sara Malal Rowe. The story follows a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy named Chad Amani (Pedrad) as he navigates high school. His mission, like many high schoolers, is to become popular. Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring the new dating life of his mother, Naz (Homayoon), and reconciling with his cultural identity.

Deadline reports that Chad, touted as the top new scripted comedy series on cable in 2021, has been dropped by TBS. It’s the latest casualty of the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger. However, TBS leadership is said to be committed to helping Chad’s producers find the series a new home.

“As we continue to assess content and implement a new strategy for our network, we can now share that season two of Chad will not air on TBS,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to Deadline. “We are proactively exploring various options to find the right home for it. We celebrate and thank Nasim Pedrad, the passionate creator, executive producer and star of the series, for sharing a bold, unexpected coming of age story with heart and humor. We also thank executive producer Oly Obst, co-showrunner Max Searle, and the entire cast and crew of Chad for their ongoing partnership and wish everyone continued success.”

Wherever it airs, season two will pick up with Chad returning from summer break and beginning his role as the newly elected class president. Episodes will follow the introduction of a school scandal, a new love interest, and a visit from Chad’s tough-as-nails Iranian grandmother.

Here’s a previously-released second-season teaser.



What do you think? Have you watched the first season of the Chad TV show? Do you plan to watch the second season if/when it finds a new home?

