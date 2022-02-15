Chad: Season Two Premiere Date Announced for TBS Comedy Series (Watch)

Chad is returning soon to TBS for its second season. Starring Nasim Pedrad, Ella Mika, Saba Homayoon, Paul Chahidi, Jake Ryan, and Alexa Loo, the comedy series follows Chad (Pedrad), a Persian boy, who’s trying to survive his time in high school.

TBS revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“TBS announced today that 2021’s #1 new scripted cable comedy series, Chad returns on Monday, April 11 at 10:00pm ET/PT. The network also released a teaser of the upcoming second season starring creator, executive producer, and showrunner, Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live, Aladdin). Summer break is over and it’s sophomore year for newly elected class president, Chad Amani (Pedrad). In this hilarious second season, Chad deals with a scandal that quickly ends his presidency, has a surprising new love interest, and gets a visit from his tough-as-nails Iranian grandmother – all while continuing to worry about his popularity, and discovering new ways to relate to his Persian cultural roots. Chad’s epic path to teenage self-realization is not always a straight line–but the support from his family and best friend Peter (Jake Ryan) keep Chad on track, giving him the confidence to help him become who he has always wanted to be – the most American boy in the history of the world. Returning cast for season two will include Jake Ryan as Peter; Paul Chahidi as Uncle Hamid; Saba Homayoon as Naz, Chad’s mother; Ella Mika as Chad’s sister, Niki; Alexa Loo as Denise; and Thomas Barbusca as Reid. Sara Malal Rowe has also been added to the lineup this season. Pedrad is creator, executive producer and showrunner on Chad. Max Searle serves as co-showrunner with Pedrad and executive producer. Rob Rossell executive produced and co-developed Chad. Oly Obst (3 Arts) also serves as an executive producer.”

Check out the trailer for Chad season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Chad on TBS?