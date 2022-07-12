Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 11, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas

TV show description:

A competition reality series, the Claim to Fame TV series looks at people who are on the fringe of celebrity, just out of the spotlight.

This series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof. They conceal their identity and lineage in a quest for their own fame and fortune.

Over the course of a season, the relatives compete in challenges, form alliances, and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination. Their goal is to win the coveted $100,000 prize and to stake their own “Claim to Fame”.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Claim to Fame TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?