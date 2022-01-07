Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 6, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: (none)

TV show description:

A documentary series, the Let the World See TV show comes from ABC News and award-winning actress and producer Nia Long. It’s a companion to the Women of the Movement drama series.

The first season of the series chronicles Mamie Till-Mobley’s fierce quest for justice that sparked the civil rights movement following her son Emmett Till’s brutal murder. The program is a deep examination of Till-Mobley’s fight to bring her son’s body home to Chicago and her pivotal yet heartbreaking decision to have an open-casket funeral for the public to see, which ultimately served as a turning point for the civil rights movement.

The docu-series also traces Till-Mobley’s journey back to the Jim Crow South to face her son’s murderers in court. The program illustrates how the Till family has continued her legacy since her death in 2003.

