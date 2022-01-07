Let the World See: Season One Viewer Votes

How much can be explored in the first season of the Let the World See TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Let the World See is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Let the World See here.

An ABC documentary series, the Let the World See TV show is a companion to the Women of the Movement drama series. The first season chronicles Mamie Till-Mobley’s fierce quest for justice that sparked the civil rights movement following her son Emmett Till’s brutal murder. The program is a deep examination of Till-Mobley’s fight to bring her son’s body home to Chicago and her pivotal yet heartbreaking decision to have an open-casket funeral for the public to see, which ultimately served as a turning point for the civil rights movement. The docu-series also traces Till-Mobley’s journey back to the Jim Crow South to face her son’s murderers in court. The program illustrates how the Till family has continued her legacy since her death in 2003.





