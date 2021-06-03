Tyler Perry’s House of Payne: Season Eight Ratings

The Paynes have been around for more than a decade but, this family isn’t going to be cancelled by BET anytime soon. Tyler Perry’s House of Payne has already been renewed for season nine. How long will this show continue? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Allen Payne. The sitcom follows retired fire chief Curtis Payne (Davis) and his loving and outspoken wife, Ella (Cassi Davis Patton), as they navigate the problems of life. Their quirky modern-day family includes their son Calvin (Gross), his wife Miranda (Pulliam), and their sons, Calvin Jr. and baby Christian. There’s also adult nephew CJ (Payne), his wife Janine (McKinney), and their four kids; Malik (Shaw), Jazmine (McClain), and twins Jayden and Hayden.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season seven of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne on BET averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 844,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings including live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM).



