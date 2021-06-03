Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living: Season Two Ratings

We don’t have to worry about Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living TV series being cancelled this time around since it’s already been renewed for season three. How long will this sitcom stay open for business? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living stars David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck, and Alex Henderson. In the story, Jeremy (Lynn) loses his job so he and his young family (Nichole, Buck, and Henderson) move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his eccentric grandfather. Jeremy’s Grandpa Vinny (Brown) has foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head. Vinny’s prayers are answered (sort of) when Mr. Leroy S. Brown (David Mann) and his daughter, Cora (Tamela Mann) show up as needy investors (reprising their roles from Meet the Browns).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living on BET averaged a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 832,000 viewers.

These are the live+same day ratings which include DVR playback, through 3:00 AM. Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living TV series on BET? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?