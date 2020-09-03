Tyler Perry’s House of Payne: Season Seven Ratings

This popular family has been around since 2006 and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne ran for six seasons before being cancelled by TBS in 2012. A one-season spin-off, The Paynes, aired on OWN a couple of years ago. Now, House of Payne has been revived by BET? Will it be a hit in the ratings? Will the show be cancelled or renewed for season eight? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Allen Payne. The sitcom follows retired fire chief Curtis Payne (Davis) and his loving and outspoken wife, Ella (Cassi Davis Patton), as they navigate the problems of life. Their quirky modern-day family includes their son Calvin (Gross), his wife Miranda (Pulliam), and their sons, Calvin Jr. and baby Christian. There’s also adult nephew CJ (Payne), his wife Janine (McKinney), and their four kids; Malik (Shaw), Jazmine (McClain), and twins Jayden and Hayden.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Tyler Perry’s House of Payne TV series on BET? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a eighth season?