House of Payne: Season Seven; BET Revival to Launch with Assisted Living Sitcom



The return of the Payne family is nearly here. BET has announced that the seventh season of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne will debut in two weeks, accompanied by new comedy Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living.

House of Payne has a long history. The sitcom debuted on TBS in 2007 and ran for 255 episodes before ending in 2012. Many of the characters returned for a spin-off, The Paynes, which ran for one season of 38 episodes on OWN.

THE SEVENTH SEASON OF “TYLER PERRY’S HOUSE OF PAYNE” & NEW SERIES “TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING” PREMIERING ON BET WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd “TYLER PERRY’S HOUSE OF PAYNE” Returns with Stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Allen Payne “TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING” Stars David Mann, Tamela Mann, J. Anthony Brown, Na’im Lynn, Courtney Nichole, Tayler Buck and Alex Henderson NEW YORK, NY – “TYLER PERRY’S HOUSE OF PAYNE” and “TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING” will premiere on BET Wednesday, September 2nd at 9 PM ET and 10 PM ET, respectively. Two half-hour episodes will air for each show. “TYLER PERRY’S HOUSE OF PAYNE,” returning for its seventh season, is a hilarious comedy about retired fire chief Curtis Payne (LaVan Davis) and his lovely wife Ella (Cassi Davis Patton) that picks up five years later, as they continue to navigate the problems of life with their quirky modern-day family. “TYLER PERRY’S HOUSE OF PAYNE” stars LaVan Davis as Curtis Payne, Cassi Davis Patton as Ella Payne, Lance Gross as Calvin Payne, Demetria McKinney as Janine Payne, China Anne McClain as Jazmine Payne, Keshia Knight Pulliam as Miranda and Allen Payne as CJ Payne. In the new sitcom “TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING,” Jeremy (Na’im Lynn), a patriarch of a young family with teenage children, loses his job and decides to move to the backwoods of Georgia to help his crazy grandfather. Grandpa Vinny (J. Anthony Brown) has foolishly purchased a terribly run-down home for the elderly and he is in way over his head, but comedy ensues as Mr. Brown (David Mann) and Cora (Tamela Mann) show up at the right time as needy investors. “TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING” stars David Mann as Mr. Brown, Tamela Mann as Cora, J. Anthony Brown as Vinny, Na’im Lynn as Jeremy, Courtney Nichole as Leah, Tayler Buck as Sandra and Alex Henderson as Phillip. “TYLER PERRY’S HOUSE OF PAYNE” and “TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING” are executive produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed serves as Executive Producer of both series for Tyler Perry Studios.

