Airing on the BET cable channel, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne stars LaVan Davis, Cassi Davis Patton, Lance Gross, Demetria McKinney, China Anne McClain, Larramie “Doc” Shaw, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Allen Payne. The sitcom follows retired fire chief Curtis Payne (Davis) and his loving and outspoken wife, Ella (Cassi Davis Patton), as they navigate the problems of life. Their quirky modern-day family includes their son Calvin (Gross), his wife Miranda (Pulliam), and their sons, Calvin Jr. and baby Christian. There’s also adult nephew CJ (Payne), his wife Janine (McKinney), and their four kids; Malik (Shaw), Jazmine (McClain), and twins Jayden and Hayden.



The eighth season of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne averages a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 559,000 viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 32% in the demo and down by 34% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Tyler Perry’s House of Payne stacks up against other BET TV shows.



Tyler Perry’s House of Payne has been renewed for a ninth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if BET will cancel or renew Tyler Perry’s House of Payne since it’s already been renewed for season nine. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tyler Perry’s House of Payne cancellation or renewal news.



