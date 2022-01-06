Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Five? Has the BET TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s next for Andi, Danni, Karen, Sabrina, and Fatima? Has the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on BET? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Tyler Perry’s Sistas, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the BET cable channel, A comedy-drama series, the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, and Trinity Whiteside. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. These five ladies — Andi (Smith), Danni (Mignon), Karen (Obsidian), Sabrina (Brown), and Fatima (Hayslett) — go after what they desire and handle the blows of life with resilience, determination, and the support of each other.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Tyler Perry’s Sistas averages a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 942,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s up by 4% in the demo and even in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Tyler Perry’s Sistas stacks up against other BET TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 6, 2022, Tyler Perry’s Sistas has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will BET cancel or renew Tyler Perry’s Sistas for season five? This show has been one of the cable channel’s highest-rated series so, even if the ratings drop, I think Sistas will still be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tyler Perry’s Sistas cancellation or renewal news.



