Tyler Perry’s Sistas: Season Five Renewal Set for BET Comedy-Drama Series

These friends will be back on BET. The Sistas TV show has been renewed for a fifth season on the cable channel. The fourth season is currently on hiatus and will resume on June 29th.

A comedy-drama series, the Tyler Perry’s Sistas TV show stars KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, DeVale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, and Trinity Whiteside. The series follows a group of single black women bound together by their long-standing friendship. These five ladies — Andi (Smith), Danni (Mignon), Karen (Obsidian), Sabrina (Brown), and Fatima (Hayslett) — go after what they desire and handle the blows of life with resilience, determination, and the support of each other.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the fourth season of Tyler Perry’s Sistas currently averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.01 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s up by 2% in the demo and up by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Today, BET also renewed Tyler Perry’s The Oval for a fourth season. Production on both series’ new seasons will begin this spring.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Sistas TV series? Are you glad to hear that this Tyler Perry show has been renewed for a fifth season?

