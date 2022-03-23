All American: Season Five; CW Sports Drama Series Renewed for 2022-23

We’ll continue to follow Spencer James’ journey in the 2022-23 television season. The CW has renewed All American for a fifth season. The fourth season episodes are still airing on Mondays.

A sports drama series, the All American TV show stars Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Jalyn Hall, Chelsea Tavares, and JJ Parker. Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the story centers on Spencer James (Ezra), a rising high school football player and an A student who leaves Compton’s South Crenshaw High for Beverly Hills High after he’s recruited by football coach Billy Baker (Diggs). His family life, personal relationships, and athletic future all changed and grew in ways he never imagined. Spencer makes the tough decision to return to South Crenshaw High for his senior year with Baker as the team’s new head coach. Together, their plan is to bring home a football championship to save the school. In season four, with South Crenshaw High saved and the controversial State Championship behind him, Spencer has his eyes set on the All American game and his future with the NFL, which starts with Toledo State. But before our Beverly and South Crenshaw students can set their sights on college, they’ll have to navigate the tumultuous last half of senior year, including an epic unexpected prom, two graduations, and all the complications that come with the growing pains of leaving high school behind and catapulting into adulthood.

The fourth season of All American averages a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 592,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 17% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s one of the highest-rated shows on the network.

Today, The CW also announced 2022-23 renewals for The Flash (season nine), Kung Fu (season three), Nancy Drew (season four), Riverdale (season seven), Superman & Lois (season three), and Walker (season three). They join previously renewed shows Masters of Illusion (season 12), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season nine), and World’s Funniest Animals (season three).

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

The fates of other current shows like 4400, All American: Homecoming, Batwoman, Charmed, Dynasty, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Naomi, Two Sentence Horror Stories, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? are still up in the air.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the All American TV series on The CW? Are you glad to hear that the show has been renewed for a fifth season?

