All American: Season Four; 2021-22 Renewal Announced for CW TV Series

The CW wants to see more of Spencer’s game play out during the 2021-22 television season. The smallest network has renewed the All American TV show for a fourth season.

The All American TV show stars Daniel Ezra, Taye Diggs, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, and Chelsea Tavares. Inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the story centers on Spencer James (Ezra), a rising high school football player and an A student who leaves Compton’s South Crenshaw High for Beverly Hills High after he’s recruited by football coach Billy Baker (Diggs). His family life, personal relationships, and athletic future all changed and grew in ways he never imagined. Spencer makes the tough decision to return to South Crenshaw High for his senior year with Baker as the team’s new head coach. Together, their plan is to bring home a football championship to save the school. In season three, that may prove difficult as the high stakes of the Beverly/Crenshaw rivalry become very personal. In addition, the medical mystery surrounding Spencer’s injured arm significantly affects his game on the field and his relationships off the field.

The third season of All American averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 844,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 26% in the demo and up by 17% in viewership — one of a handful of network shows to see season-to-season gains. As live+same day ratings keep dropping for most network shows, The CW continues to focus on streaming and other revenue sources.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network.

