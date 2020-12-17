Can humanity be saved in the fifth season of the The Expanse TV show on Amazon? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Expanse is cancelled or renewed for season six. Amazon and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the fifth season episodes of The Expanse here.

An Amazon Prime Video sci-fi series, The Expanse stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Cas Anvar, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Cara Gee, Keon Alexander, Jasai Chase Owens, and Nadine Nicole. The story unfolds 200 years in the future, in a colonized galaxy, and the governments of Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt are locked in long-standing conflict. The crew of an illegally salvaged warship, the Rocinante, stumbles onto a vast conspiracy and a mysterious alien technology that threatens to upend the balance of power and the fate of humanity. Season five picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring. A heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand.





What do you think? Which season five episodes of the The Expanse TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that The Expanse on Amazon has been renewed for a sixth and final season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.