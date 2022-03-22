Riverdale: Season Seven; 2022-23 Renewal for CW Drama TV Series

Life will likely get even stranger for Archie and his friends in the 2022-23 television season. Riverdale has been renewed for a seventh season on The CW network. The sixth season recently resumed on Sunday nights.

A dark mystery drama series, the Riverdale TV show stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner, Vanessa Morgan, and Erinn Westbrook. Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, this show focuses on the seemingly quiet town of Riverdale and some of its residents, including Archie Andrews (Apa), Betty Cooper (Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Mendes), and Jughead Jone (Sprouse). They discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome façade.

The sixth season of Riverdale averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 286,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 38% in the demo and down by 38% in viewership.

Today, The CW also announced 2022-23 renewals for All American (season three), The Flash (season nine), Kung Fu (season three), Nancy Drew (season four), Superman & Lois (season three), and Walker (season three). They join previously renewed shows Masters of Illusion (season 12), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season nine), and World’s Funniest Animals (season three).

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” said Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO, The CW Network. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

The fates of other current shows like 4400, All American: Homecoming, Batwoman, Charmed, Dynasty, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Naomi, Two Sentence Horror Stories, and Whose Line Is It Anyway? are still up in the air.

