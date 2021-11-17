Riverdale: Season Six Ratings

The fifth season of Riverdale wrapped in October and The CW kicked off the sixth season just a month and a half later. Is this too soon or, will Riverdale benefit from the tight time frame? Will the series be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

A dark mystery drama series, the Riverdale TV show stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner, Vanessa Morgan, and Erinn Westbrook. Based on the characters from the Archie Comics, this show focuses on the seemingly quiet town of Riverdale and some of its residents, including Archie Andrews (Apa), Betty Cooper (Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Mendes), and Jughead Jone (Sprouse). They discover the darkness and dangers that bubble underneath their town’s wholesome façade. In a five-episode event that begins season six, a new day dawns in the town of RiverVALE. Everything is as it should be but this serenity will surely not last.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

11/17 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season five of Riverdale on The CW averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 461,000 viewers.

